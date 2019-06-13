Twins Bullpen Watch Mariners Blast Away Extra Inning Win
Minnesota Twins rallied in the 9th inning to send Wednesday's game to extras. But it wasn’t the offense that brought out the Boo-Birds. It was the performance of the bullpen.
According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com, Minnesota’s relief corps has posted a 6.40 ERA (23 earned runs in 32 1/3 innings) in the month of June.
But take a look at the box score. The Twins committed five errors in the game.
In the 10th inning the Seattle Mariners chalked three runs for a 9-6 win.
Utility man Marwin Gonzalez continued his shift and played his fifth different position at second base getting a home run as did Max Kepler and Byron Buxton.
Final game of the series is early today with Michael Pineda getting the start at 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.