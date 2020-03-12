Twins Berrios Starts Opening Day, But Where?

Minnesota Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli announced Wednesday that Jose Berríos will be his opening day starter. However when the Twins open the season out west it's still up in the air where the Twins and Oakland A's will play.

With the announcement this week from Washington's Governor banning large group events and gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the greater Seattle area, including the cities of San Francisco, Oakland followed suit with similar restrictions putting the Twins’ entire first road trip in jeopardy.

Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com reports the 2017 season saw Berríos climb to double digits in wins for the first time. In 2018 he made his first All-Star team and eclipsed 200 strikeouts. Last season, he surpassed 200 innings and earned that first Opening Day nod.

Minnesota's home opener is scheduled for April 2nd.

