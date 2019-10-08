Twins Awesome Season Ends, Yankees Sweep

The Minnesota Twins season has come to an end as the New York Yankees get the sweep for the American League Division Series title in a 5-1 win Monday night. Eddie Rosario had the Twins solo homer.

Minnesota had nine hits on the night but would not capitalize even with the bases loaded. Jake Odorizzi worked through five innings in the loss.

With a record-breaking 307 home runs and the second franchise season the Twins would win 101 games it was the year of the Bamba.

Over 41,000 Twins fans came with their Homer Hanky’s and as manager Rocco Baldelli send in his postgame interview, “Our guys should be walking out of the clubhouse with their heads held high. They never stopped playing.”

Game-1 of the ALCS is this Saturday where the Yankees wait the outcome of the Astros-Rays series.

As the postseason continues Game-4 of the Houston-Tampa Bay series continues tonight at 6:00 PM on ESPN 99-One.