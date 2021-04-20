Twins-A’s to Play Straight Doubleheader Today

After players testing positive with COVID-19 and three games postponed, the Minnesota Twins were cleared to travel for the Oakland series. We will have baseball today beginning at 5:00 PM.

Monday's tests came back negative so we will play on with Matt Shoemaker getting the start in game one for the Twins. Oakland will hand the ball to Sean Manaea with a first pitch at 5:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

Set for game-2 is Jose Berrios who will face Jesu Luzardo.

Get our free mobile app

After losing to the LA Angels on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games were postponed. A total of four positive COVID-19 tests were recorded. No word from the Twins or Angels on when those games will be made up. The next time the two teams are to play will be July 22-25.

Minnesota will enjoy a day off Wednesday before returning home to Target Field beginning a brief home-stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The defending American League Central Division champs currently sit in fourth place two and a half games behind the Kansas City Royals.