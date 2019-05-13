Some of the Best Places to Eat in the Twin Cities!

I'm still reliving the Pink concert I went to last weekend, but I am also missing some of the yummy restaurants we tried while in the Twin Cities.

One of my favorite parts of going anywhere is trying new restaurants. We only had a couple of days but, that was plenty of good eating and drinking time!

The first day we were in Minneapolis, it just so happened to be the Kentucky Derby so of course, I brought my floppy hat and we found a patio party at Butcher & The Boar. They, of course, had mint juleps and bourbon!

They also had cheeseburger and bratwurst combos that came with a beer and a shot! So, obviously, that's what we did. Butcher & The Boar is known for their house-made sausages and fresh meats! That bratwurst might have been the best one I've ever had. Including the one I had in Germany. We also had their homemade house kettle chips and green chile dusted fries.

Next, we had a drink at Brit's Pub because they also had a Derby party. I didn't realize how huge that place is. Three floors and lawn golf! I'm a sucker for a signature drink, so that's what I ordered. I don't even remember what was in it, but it was scrumptious.

The next morning, it was time for my favorite thing of all time. BRUNCH! We went to Hell's Kitchen. They are known for their huge Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. As much as I love mimosas, I passed, because I didn't want Sunday Funday to ruin my Pink experience. I wanted to be fresh and ready for Pink! Hell's Kitchen signature breakfast dishes were the Huevos Rancheros and their Lemon Ricotta pancakes. So that's what we got.

For brunch dessert, we went upstairs to Angel Food bakery and had pink donuts in honor of Pink!

It just so happened to be Cinco de Mayo so for dinner, we ate at Pajaritos in St. Paul. Thanks for the recommendation, Brian Kirk!

It was muy delicioso. We had to wait a while for a table, but the wait was totally worth it! The margaritas were on point. The nachos seemed small at first, but it was just the right amount. I also had the chorizo sliders and loved those! Highly recommend. In all honesty, my friends and I had to google a few things on the menu because some of the items were more authentic Mexican and we apparently are not cultured. Everything was delightful.

The next morning, we couldn't drive home on an empty stomach, so we went to Eggy's. Eggy's was such a cute place! It has a hometown diner feel, but it still felt upscale at the same time. They have boozy coffees and cocktails as well as hometown favorites like skillets and biscuits and gravy. They also had crepes, french toast, all the breakfast essentials. They even had breakfast poutine with cheese curds the size of baseballs. Ok, maybe not that big, but they were huge.

Now, excuse me while I go to the gym to work off all that deliciousness.

Until next time, Twin Cities.