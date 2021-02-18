Twin Bing Has Something Brewing

In the last few years, Twin Bing from Palmer Candy Company has really diversified its portfolio.

There were two new flavors of Bing, Caramel Crunch, and Smores.

Then, they teamed with Fernson Brewing for Twin Bing Beer.

Get our free mobile app

Then, they partnered with Stensland Farms to make ice cream.

What could be left?

Well, coffee!

This time Palmer Candy Company is teaming with another Sioux City brand to make coffee, Rosie's Coffee Roasting Company.

According to Rosie's Coffee Roasting website, "Rosie's is a specialty coffee roasting company located in Sioux City, Iowa. We only source the finest fair trade and organic, Arabica coffees from around the world. We carefully roast, then deliver to local markets within hours to ensure the freshest coffees available in Siouxland. You'll find a roast date on every bag."

Something Bing is brewing with Rosie's Coffee Roasting Co.

#twinningwithrosies Posted by Palmer Candy Company on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Twin Bing Coffee should be available in just a couple of short weeks. It can be purchased at Palmer Candy Company Gift shop located on Wesley Parkway in Sioux City. Unlike the beer and ice cream, the coffee will be available to order and ship!

I couldn't find an official release date, so I guess I'll have to keep my eyes plastered on their social media pages! Can't wait to try that nutty, chocolatey, cherry, coffee deliciousness.

Maybe for the next twist, there should be a coffee-flavored Twin Bing! Hey, I think I'm on to something!

I'm originally from the Sioux City area and I think the more Twin Bing products in the world, the better.