Richard Benjamin Harrison, Pawn Stars’ ‘Old Man,’ Dies

If you are a fan of the History Channel TV show Pawn Stars like I am, this is particularly sad news. It's being reported that Richard Benjamin Harrison aka 'Old Man' has died at age 77. The following was posted on the Pawn Stars Facebook page.

It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully. The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words. – Gold and Silver Pawn.



The Gold and Silver Pawn Shop is a 24-hour family business that opened in 1989. The reality TV show debuted in July of 2009. The show stars co-owner Richard "Old Man" Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, Rick's son Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison, and Corey's childhood friend, Austin "Chumlee" Russell.

