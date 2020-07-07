TV and Streaming Options for 2020 Minnesota Twins Games

FOX Sports North will broadcast every Minnesota Twins baseball game in 2020, but if you have DISH/Sling TV you are still without the games. Here are all the options for this season.

Last year we told you about all the different ways that DISH/Sling TV users could access Minnesota Twins games without FOX Sports North. Now we're back to give a little bit of an update.

A lot has changed since that time. Playstation VUE doesn't exist any longer, YouTube TV and Hulu TV has increased its prices, and another provider doesn't even offer FOX Sports North anymore.

There's also a good amount that hasn't changed. Even with the shortened 60-game season, MLB has said that blackout rules will still apply to MLBTV. That means for Twins fans in South Dakota, you cannot watch the games live on the MLBTV service. If you are across the way in Iowa, I have even more bad news. Iowa is blacked out from seeing the Twins, Cardinals, Royals, Cubs, White Sox, and Brewers. Since the Twins are playing those teams this season, if you are in Iowa (and I'm talking even literally across the border) DO NOT subscribe to MLBTV. It will be a waste of money.

The only way I'd recommend MLBTV is if you are interested in watching all the other teams in the league, or you are well outside of the Minnesota/South Dakota/Iowa/North Dakota area.

That being said, here are all of your options on how to watch the Twins this season on TV/Streaming:

Fox Sports North is available on the following satellite, cable, and internet providers: