Tupak Kpeayeh Announces Decision to Join Morningside College

The record holder in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and total points scored in South Dakota 11-man football history has made his college decision.

One of the biggest questions surrounding high school football in South Dakota over the past 12 months has been where Tupak Kpeayeh would end up playing college football. That decision has now been made.

Kpeayeh announced on Twitter that he will be joining and continuing his football career at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. Morningside is coming off of an NAIA Championship during the 2018 season.

He leaves a legacy behind at Washington High School that features many school records and state football records. A full list of records that Kpeayeh set during his high school football career can be found here .

During his time at Washington, Kpeayeh rushed for 5,976 yards and 69 touchdowns. He scored a total of 662 points during his four-year career. Washington appeared in the Class 11AAA Championship game all four years that Kpeayeh was on the roster with the school winning three of the four titles.