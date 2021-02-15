Tuesday School Delays & Cancellations-February 16, 2021

The extreme cold is forcing another day of late starts and cancellations for area schools.

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Arlington - 2 HRS Late Start

Avon - 2 HRS Late Start

Baltic - 2 HRS Late Start

Beresford - 2 HRS Late Start

Boyden-Hull - 2 HRS Late Start

Brandon - 2 HRS Late Start

Bridgewater-Emery - 10:00 AMStart

Canistota - 10:00 AM Start

Canton - 2 HRS Late Start

Centerville - 10:00 AM Start

Central Lyon - 2 HRS Late Start

Chester - 2 HRS Late Start

Coleman-Egan - 90 Minute Late Start

DeSmet - 10:00 AM Start

Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HRS Late Start

Elkton- 90 Minute Late Start

Ethan - 2 HRS Late Start

Freeman - 2 HRS Late Start

Freeman Academy - 2 HRS Late Start

Garretson - 2 HRS Late Start

George-Little Rock - 2 HRS Late Start

Hanson - 10:00 AM Start

Harrisburg - 2 HRS Late Start

Howard - 2 HRS Late Start

Inwood-Christian - 2 HRS Late Start

Irene-Wakonda - 2 HRS Late Start

Lennox - 2 HRS Late Start

Marion - 2 HRS Late Start

McCook Central - 2 HRS Late Start

Mitchell - 1 HRS Late Start

Northwest Iowa Community College - 10:00AM Start

Oldham-Ramona - 2 HRS Late Start

Parkston - 2 HRS Late Start

Scotland - 2 HRS Late Start

Tea Area - 2 HRS Late Start

Tri Valley - 2 HRS Late Start

Viborg-Hurley - 2 HRS Late Start

Vermillion - 2 HRS Late Start

Wagner - 2 HRS Late Start

West Central - 2 HRS Late Start

West Lyon - 2 HRS Late Start

