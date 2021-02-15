Tuesday School Delays & Cancellations-February 16, 2021
The extreme cold is forcing another day of late starts and cancellations for area schools.
Arlington - 2 HRS Late Start
Avon - 2 HRS Late Start
Baltic - 2 HRS Late Start
Beresford - 2 HRS Late Start
Boyden-Hull - 2 HRS Late Start
Brandon - 2 HRS Late Start
Bridgewater-Emery - 10:00 AMStart
Canistota - 10:00 AM Start
Canton - 2 HRS Late Start
Centerville - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon - 2 HRS Late Start
Chester - 2 HRS Late Start
Coleman-Egan - 90 Minute Late Start
DeSmet - 10:00 AM Start
Elk Point-Jefferson - 2 HRS Late Start
Elkton- 90 Minute Late Start
Ethan - 2 HRS Late Start
Freeman - 2 HRS Late Start
Freeman Academy - 2 HRS Late Start
Garretson - 2 HRS Late Start
George-Little Rock - 2 HRS Late Start
Hanson - 10:00 AM Start
Harrisburg - 2 HRS Late Start
Howard - 2 HRS Late Start
Inwood-Christian - 2 HRS Late Start
Irene-Wakonda - 2 HRS Late Start
Lennox - 2 HRS Late Start
Marion - 2 HRS Late Start
McCook Central - 2 HRS Late Start
Mitchell - 1 HRS Late Start
Northwest Iowa Community College - 10:00AM Start
Oldham-Ramona - 2 HRS Late Start
Parkston - 2 HRS Late Start
Scotland - 2 HRS Late Start
Tea Area - 2 HRS Late Start
Tri Valley - 2 HRS Late Start
Viborg-Hurley - 2 HRS Late Start
Vermillion - 2 HRS Late Start
Wagner - 2 HRS Late Start
West Central - 2 HRS Late Start
West Lyon - 2 HRS Late Start
