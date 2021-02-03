Tuesday Morning Shooting Injures Two in Garretson

Two people are in the hospital after being shot Tuesday in a small town of nearly 1,200 people northeast of Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident happened early Tuesday morning (February 2) in Garretson.

Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office told Dakota News Now they received word of the shooting just before 5:00 AM on Tuesday at a residence in the northeastern part of Garretson. After deputies arrived at the scene, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries has yet to be released at this time.

According to Dakota News Now, several people who may have been involved with the shooting or have knowledge of what led to the incident were interviewed at the scene by sheriff's deputies.

No other information is being released to the public right now, but Phillips did tell Dakota News Now he expects more details regarding the shooting to become available soon.

Source: Dakota News Now

