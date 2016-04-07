Try Watching This Budweiser Fathers Day Video Without Crying

John Moore, Getty Images

If you can make it through this short Fathers Day video from Budweiser than you pulled off something I couldn't do.

Here is the challenge: See if you make it through the 3 minutes and 51 seconds with dry eyes.

Good luck! If the video is not showing below click here to view it.

Did you make it through without shedding a tear or two?

So far over 2 million people have watched this Budweiser video and I'm curious how many if any could pull off watching it without crying.

