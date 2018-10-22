Try Telling This Tulsa Man That Beer and Guns Don’t Mix

A gun-rights activist promises to file suit after he was turned away at the gates of Oktoberfest in Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend - and both sides appear ready for a fight.

Don Spencer knew that the sign outside Oktoberfest listed guns as a prohibited item. But when he tried to try to get in, anyway, he was told: You're not allowed to come in with a knife or a firearm.

And while many attendees support the policy that beer and guns don't mix, Spencer argues that anytime you have a no guns zone, "it invites evil to do what it'll do."

So, despite the clearly posted signs prohibiting guns, Spencer says he'll sue based on the theory that public property is always public property.

