Trump’s Hollywood Star Destroyed, Again.

Donald Trump has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work on the reality TV show Apprentice. Back in October of 2016 his star was vandalized and then repaired.

Well, it's happened again. The star has been extensively damaged with a pickaxe.

NBC's Jonathan Gonzalez reported: "Multiple people—including police—tell me a man walked up with a guitar case and pulled out the pick axe. Then, it’s believed, he called police himself to report it, but left the scene before they got here. Now, he’s nowhere to be found."



According to Wikipedia , The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce credits E.M. Stuart, its volunteer president in 1953, with the original idea for creating a Walk of Fame. Stuart reportedly proposed the Walk as a means to "maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.