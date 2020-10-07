Trump Tweets About South Dakota Gov. Noem COVID Response

On Tuesday Cliff Maloney, who is the National President of Young Americans for Liberty, posted a video of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on his twitter page with the statement: “Governor, if you hadn’t stood against the lockdowns, we’d have no proof of just how useless they really have been. Is it normal to be standing alone in your office clapping at an online video?”

In the video, Governor Noem was addressing South Dakota lawmakers at the state capitol in Pierre on Oct. 5th. Noem sights a note from “one very propionate reporter on the national level” saying: “Governor if you hadn't stood against the lockdowns we'd have no proof of just how useless they really have been.”

According to The COVID, Tracking Project South Dakota had the second-highest number of new cases per capita just behind North Dakota.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7 the South Dakota Department of Health reported the following COVID-19 pandemic numbers for the state:

Total Cases = 25,906

New Cases = 609

Active Cases = 4,511

Currently Hospitalized = 273

Total Deaths = 258

Positivity Rate = 23%

According to the Mitchell Republic, “Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls is adding 12 new ICU beds and 24-35 "surge" beds to the hospital's overall bed capacity. Sanford Health in Sioux Falls will add 16 additional mixed-use beds, for either medical/surgical or ICU use. Spokesmen for the hospitals acknowledged that their hospitals are dealing with more patients than usual partially due to COVID-19 patients and a usual seasonal rush likely strengthened by the return of people who put off care earlier this year during the early days of the pandemic.”