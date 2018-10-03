At 1:13 PM central on Wednesday, October 3, you're going to be getting an emergency alert message on your cell phone from President Donald Trump. It's part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) system to warn the public in cases of national emergencies.

No action is needed and it will simply be a test - but it'll have everyone's phones sounding an alarm at the same time - which could be somewhat scary at the coffee shop or the mall if you don't know what's going on.

The message will read: "Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The presidential alert is one of three kinds of alerts in the what is known as the WEA system:

Extreme weather

Amber Alerts

National Emergency

The test alert message from Trump - which can't be opted out of - will sound the same as an AMBER alert.