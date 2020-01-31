Truckers Tapped to Help Stop Human Trafficking

There is a new movement taking place on America's interstate system. It's called TAT, Truckers Against Trafficking and it's gaining national attention.

Since most human trafficking uses the interstate system to transport victims, it makes sense to tap the people who spend the most time there... truck drivers. According to NBC News, TAT began in 2009 and has since recruited nearly 900,000 members, mostly truckers.

According to TAT, human trafficking victims are being transported along the nation's travel system using rest stops, truck stops, restaurants, and motels - and South Dakota is no exception. More trained eyes on these types of locations can save a life.

If you suspect human trafficking is taking place, remember the phrase, "If you see something, say something." Call 9-1-1 or the human trafficking hotline at 1-888-3737-888.

For a more in-depth and heartbreaking look at human trafficking, watch the movie, 'Priceless.' It's an amazingly bold film that takes the viewer on a dark journey that accurately describes the trafficking nightmare. I highly recommend it.

