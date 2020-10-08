Trick or Treating Under a Rare Hunter’s Moon? Why Not, 2020?

The last time we trick-or-treated on Halloween under a full moon was 19 years ago, in 2001. We'll do it again this year. What a better way to see all of the werewolves, ghouls, and goblins sneaking up on you?

Technically, it's a full moon - but also a Blue Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, when two full moons occur in one month it's called a Blue Moon. (We had a full Moon on October 1) So the upcoming All Hallows Eve Full Moon is also called a Hunter's Moon because it will be visible in all time zones across North America making a super rare treat because the last Halloween Full Moon hasn't happened in all time zones since 1944 - during WWII!

The next Haloween Full Moon won't come again until 2039 so we'd better make this one count.

It's too early to tell if Sioux Falls will clear skies on Haloween night - but we can hope.