Trick-or-Treating at the South Dakota Governors Mansion

It's fun to go Trick-or-Treating around the neighborhood but how about hittin' up The Daugaard's for some Halloween sweets!?

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard invite you to stop out to the Governor's mansion for some Halloween treats! You can trick-or-treat at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said: “We invite you to stop at the Governor’s Mansion on Halloween. I think you’ll have a super time! Trick-or-treating at the mansion has been a long-standing tradition in the capital city, and one Linda and I have enjoyed continuing each year.”

The Governor and First Lady expect to hand out more than 1,200 pieces of candy on Wednesday night, which has been generously donated by Mars, Incorporated.

The Governor asks children and parents across South Dakota to observe the following Halloween safety tips:

Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark.

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb.

Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups.

Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.