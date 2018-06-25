Jury selection begins today in in the case of Stephanie Hubers.

A former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative staffer, Hubers is accused of taking more than $50,000 to keep quiet about embezzlement by Mid-Central's business manager and his wife before their deaths in 2015.

The case is connected to the Gear Up program in which Mid-Central business manager Scott Westerhuis killed his wife and children in a murder-suicide.

The murders took place on September 17, 2015, hours after Scott Westerhuis learned the federal funding would not continue for Mid-Central Educational Cooperative and the Gear Up program intended to help Native American Children and their educational needs.

The investigation spurred felony charges in 2016 against the 45-year-old Hubers and two others in the couple's embezzlement scheme.

Earlier this year a judge moved the joint trial for former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Director Dan Guericke and former GEAR UP consultant Stacy Phelps from Charles Mix County to Minnehaha County.

See Also: