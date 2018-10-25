Tri-Valley School Threat Leads to Discovery of Guns in Vehicle

The first portion of the investigation was a dead end. However, something during the process led authorities to uncover a situation that was potentially dangerous.

On Tuesday, officials learned of a threat to Tri-Valley School which was mainly bluster and no cause for alarm. Josh Phillips from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office revealed that police did learn about potential peril unrelated to the initial threat.

“We towed a vehicle from the school district and conducted a search warrant on that vehicle when we were made aware that a firearm possibly in that vehicle. We were able to recover four firearms from that vehicle.”

One pistol and three rifles were recovered from the vehicle that was on school grounds. Phillips says they were a .38 Spanish revolver, a .22 rifle, an AR-15, and a .25-06.

The 18-year old suspect who is a student at Tri-Valley High School was charged with possession of a controlled substance which was found in the vehicle during the search, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed pistol without a license. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.