Trey Pipkins Receives Invite to Attend the NFL Scouting Combine

Trey Pipkins of the University of Sioux Falls has made history becoming the first ever player from the school to receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pipkins will attend the annual event in Indianapolis after a stellar career at USF. During his time with the Cougars, Pipkins was named as a member of the All-NSIC team three times and as an All-American five times. His college career included 43 starts and only two allowed sacks.

This year's combine will only see five players from the Division II level. Pipkins becomes the player from the NSIC invited to the combine since Zach Moore of Concordia St. Paul in 2013.

DraftScout has Pipkins ranked as the 18th best offensive linemen in this year's class (out of 97), while Rotoworld says that his performance at the East-West Shrine Game could lead to him being drafted in the mid-rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place February 26 to March 4, with the NFL Draft set for April 25-27 in Nashville. More information about Pipkins' career can be found here .