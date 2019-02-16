MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trey Burch-Manning had 20 points as South Dakota beat Western Illinois 80-67 on Saturday.

Stanley Umude had 17 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (10-15, 4-8 Summit League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Triston Simpson added 13 points. Tyler Peterson had 11 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.

Kobe Webster had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (8-17, 3-9), who have now lost four games in a row. C.J. Duff added 15 points. Brandon Gilbeck had 10 points and three blocks.

The Coyotes evened the season series against the Leathernecks with the win. Western Illinois defeated South Dakota 65-59 on Jan. 26. South Dakota plays Denver at home on Wednesday. Western Illinois matches up against Nebraska Omaha on the road on Wednesday.

