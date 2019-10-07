Trending Baby Girl Names for 2020. Karen Misses List…Again
To find out what the trending names will be for baby girls in 2020, one only has to think of stones, sky, and food. I baptize thee, Judy Bundtcake Johnson...
According to the Social Security Administration (SSN), the top trending names for girls in 2020 are:
- Meaghan
- Dior
- Adalee
- Palmer
- Oaklynn
But the names taken from gemstones are also on the rise such as:
- Amethyst
- Emerald Ruby
- Onxy
- Pearl
Food inspired names are also gaining popularity. The top 3 names are:
- Kale
- Kiwi
- Maple
And channeling our inner hippie, the fastest-growing nature-themed names are:
- Dawn
- Aurora
- Rainbow
Finally, names that were once popular for boys are now crossing over to the girls' side. In 2020, watch for baby girls with names like:
- Ryan
- Drew
- Max
- Stevie
These names are certainly trending away from traditional. The SSN notes that the current reigning popular girls' names are Emma, Olivia, and Ava.