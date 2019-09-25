~AAA says the best time to search for holiday travel is September 25

~Save money by flying on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve

~The worst day to fly is the day after Christmas

As summer is coming to a rapid close, it's time to start thinking about your holiday travel plans. If your planning to take to the friendly skies over Thanksgiving or Christmas, AAA Travel says this week is the best time to book those airline tickets for cheapest prices.

Begin searching your air travel option on Wednesday, September 25 (3 months before Christmas) for the best deals. Airlines, much like retail, want early bookings and customers.

For Thanksgiving, you can save some money by choosing to travel on the Monday before (November 25th) or on Thanksgiving Day itself (November 28th) as seats in the air tend to be higher on the Sunday before Thanksgiving (November 24th.) As for Christmas, the best day to fly in terms of price and crowds is Christmas Eve (December 24th), while the worst day is the day after Christmas (December 26th.)

Just some food for thought while deciding where to spend the holidays.