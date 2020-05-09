Traveling in the Time of COVID- 19

People are still at their homes, for the most part, these days. And no one really knows at this point when things will be "normal" again. But under some circumstances, travel is a must for some Americans. But what does travel look like during a pandemic? And if you absolutely have to travel, how should you prepare?

Airplane Travel: The good news is airports, and even the planes themselves are less crowded and cleaner than ever. And according to the CDC's website, viruses, and germs don't spread much on flights, due to the air circulation.

Auto Travel: Plan, plan, plan. Make sure to plan your route, so you know where your stops will be, and exactly how you can get to your destination as safely as possible.

Recreational Vehicle Travel: The advantages of traveling in an RV are obvious. For one, you have your own restroom on board, so you won't have to worry about making a bathroom stop. Also, you'll have plenty of room to stock your vehicle with food and snacks for your trip.

Find a reliable Travel Agent: A knowledgeable and helpful travel agent is extremely important in these unprecedented times. Not only will they provide you with valuable information, that you otherwise may have overlooked. They also can help ease your fears and point you in the right direction.

Bring multiple masks and plenty of hand sanitizer: If you're traveling a long distance, a simple disposable mask won't cut it. Make sure to bring plenty of masks with you for your journey. Also, bring enough hand sanitizer, and disposable wipes for your entire trip, as you may not be able to find the supplies you need while traveling.