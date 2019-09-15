Travel on I-90 Resumes after Flooding

Good news travelers, Interstate 90 is back open for business once again. However, it's not business as usual.

KSFY TV is reporting the South Dakota Department of Transportation staff has reopened I-90 to motorists, but you will be traveling at reduced speeds in certain sections of the highway.

According to KSFY, standing water still exists over I-90 east of the exit to Bridgewater both east and westbound. As a result, travel will be reduced to one lane. Be prepared to encounter reduced speeds and flaggers at times. Motorists should also know they will be driving through standing water at times and are advised to use extreme caution, or consider alternate routes when possible.

If you plan to head westbound on I-90, be advised that travel is down to one lane at the bridge just east of Exit 374 to Montrose.

One more important thing, the South Dakota Department of Transportation wants to remind all motorists to never attempt to drive around barricades for your own safety.

Source: KSFY TV