Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Return To Sioux Falls

The multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday, November 14.

Returning with all-new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, "Christmas Eve and Other Stories." Trans-Siberian Orchestra's show that started small, performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999.

Then they exploded onto the national scene eventually playing to 9 million fans over the course of an incredible 12 years (through 2011), the mega-hit "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" has grossed an incredible $377 million over 1224 performances.

"Christmas Eve and Other Stories" is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name. This year's unforgettable multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 13th and will visit 66 cities for 109 performances across North America.

Tickets are $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $79.50 and will go onsale to the public at 10 am Friday, September 13 online at Ticketmaster.com.