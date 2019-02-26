At least 20 Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail cars derailed at Milbank forcing the closure of many intersections in the community.

Milbank Police Chief Boyd VanVooren says the accident happened early Monday morning (February 25). A pickup pulling a trailer collided with the train, causing it to derail.

The cars then fell into another train on the adjacent set of tracks, causing them to derail as well. VanVooren says at least two and possibly a third locomotive is off the tracks as well.

The contents of the cars were not hazardous to the community, however, a lot of grain spilled into the area.

The locomotives had made their way through the city, but the train was long enough that it was still along every intersection in Milbank, which meant all of those intersections were closed to through traffic.

VanVooren said they are waiting for inspectors to arrive in Milbank before they can clear the scene.