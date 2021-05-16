Train Derails, Erupts Into Flames Near Sibley

A train went off the tracks and burst into flames and thick black smoke Sunday in a northwest Iowa town.

According to Dakota News Now, the train derailed on the edge of Sibley, Iowa causing a portion of the town to be evacuated. The among the train's cargo was ammonium nitrate and fertilizer.

KTIV is reporting that authorities say the derailment was caused by a bridge collapsing south of Sibley. A bridge goes over Otter Creek just south of town, but it isn't confirmed that that is the bridge that collapsed. Diesel fuel was the source of the fire at the scene and a five-mile evacuation radius has been put into effect.

About 1,000 people are killed every year in train accidents. About 12,000 accidents happen every year involving trains, but in 2020 that number dropped off to just over 8,500, likely because of the COVID pandemic.