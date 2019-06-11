Trailer for ‘frozen 2′ Is Out , Elsa Is a Superhero?

The trailer for Frozen 2 dropped today. It looks to be another action packed Disney classic to rock the holiday box office when it comes out the week before Thanksgiving.

It also looks like it will be a story of a big adventure. In "Frozen" Elsa had these powers that she didn't ask but made her a danger to anyone she was around. Now in the sequel to the 2013 blockbuster, the origin of her powers is threatening everyone. The YouTube description reads:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

Pabbie, the elder grandpa troll who saved Anna from a blast of her sister's icy powers in the first movie, says near the end of the trailer:

"We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope they are enough."

So Elsa is basically Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel wrapped up into one? We'll find out on November 22 (actually Thursday November 21, 2019).

I'll be there with my kiddos and the big refill popcorn!