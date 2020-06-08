Traffic Stop, Turned Meth Bust Lands Two Men in Jail

A traffic stop by Sioux Falls Police on Thursday afternoon that turned into a drug bust has resulted in two men being arrested.

The incident took place around 3:00 PM on Thursday (June 4) in the 400 block of South Phillips Avenue.

According to Dakota News Now, officers stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. During the stop, the passenger in the car, 26-year-old Seth Tyler Spielmann, attempted to flee the scene. In the process of running, Spielmann threw a 31g bag of meth.

Dakota News Now reports the driver, 43-year-old Adrian Maurice Moore, stayed with the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police found and seized roughly 35.6g of meth and some marijuana.

Spielmann and Moore were arrested and taken into custody at the scene. Both men were charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia charges.

Spielmann was also charged with fleeing police.

The driver, Moore, was also on parole at the time of the arrest.

