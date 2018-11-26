Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs, Guns and Arrests

Police making a routine traffic stop in Sioux Falls discovered drugs and guns which lead to two arrests.

Friday (November 23) at around 3:00 PM, an officer made a traffic stop near 12th and Lyons. When he ran the plates on the vehicle, it came back that the driver was on parole and driving without a license. A female passenger was listed as a parole absconder, someone who hasn't informed their parole officer of their whereabouts or has not met with their parole officer.

A canine unit was called to the scene and marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat and a loaded magazine were discovered. The drugs were found in several areas of the vehicle, wrapped in small packages, along with a scale.

The driver, Eric James Warren, 25, from Sioux Falls, and passenger Nikki Louise Track, 33, from Sioux Falls were both arrested.

They face charges of distribution, possession of drugs, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a former offender and parole violations.

The list of the items confiscated items included 4 bags of meth, totaling 13.8 grams, a syringe, bags of marijuana totaling 7.8 grams, another small bag .4 grams of meth and a scale.