Traffic Delays Coming to I-29/26th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls

Following two years of construction delays on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls, folks traveling on West 26th Street are about to experience some disruptions to their commutes.

Starting Tuesday, (June 1), construction crews will begin work repairing the West 26th Street bridge over Interstate 29.

The $5.2 million project will include bridge deck overlays, approach panel replacement, and PCC pavement repair.

Google Maps

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that during construction left turns onto the I-29 on-ramps will not be allowed. A pair of thru lanes will be open during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by September 10.

Iowa Civil Contracting, of Victor, Iowa, is the prime contractor.

Late last year, a $38 million construction project was completed on the East 26th Street bridge over Interstate 229.

That two-year project saw the construction of a new bridge that was raised above the railroad tracks at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue. New I-229 access ramps were also added.