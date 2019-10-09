Toys R Us Ready for Comeback

In Sioux Falls we have seen the loss of many big box stores including Toys R Us. Recently another lifeline was extended to relaunch the company.

According to Associated Press, Target Corporation and Tru Kids Brands ™, the parent of the Toys” R” Us® brand, announced that Target’s toy assortment, digital capabilities, and fulfillment services will support the new online and in-store Toys” R” Us shopping experiences in the United States.

The online-only venture will feature content-rich videos and articles on the latest trends and hottest toy brands, in-depth product reviews, hot toy lists and brand experiences to help consumers find the perfect toys and gifts to delight kids of all ages.

That online site will serve as your shopping list and at the “Buy Now at Target.com ” to be automatically linked to the same product page on Target.com to complete their purchase.