Toyota Announces It’s Recalling 191,000 Cars

Toyota has announced that it is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan due to air bags that may not inflate properly in a crash.

Toyota is saying that the front passenger air bags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata air bags and that Takata did not make the replacements

The recall involves 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

The problem seems to be that with high temperatures the replacement bags may not unfold as designed thus increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota is not saying if anyone has been hurt due to this airbag situation.

Toyota has said dealers will replace the air bag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners and the company will notify owners by mail starting in October.