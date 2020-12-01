Toy Lending Library Needs Your Help To ‘Give The Gift of Play’

If you're not familiar with the Toy Lending Library, their mission is to create opportunities for children zero to five years old to enhance their learning development through play. Currently, the Toy Lending Library has 556 FREE toy boxes in circulation. These boxes contain toys and books that encourage children and families to engage in educational and imaginative play. You can learn more about how the Toy Lending Library works by clicking here.

The Toy Lending Library has seen an increase in toy box usage, so with higher demand, they need your donations to have more toys and books to fill their boxes.

They are launching their 'Giving The Gift of Play' toy drive.

There are three easy ways you can help:

Sponsor a toy box by donating funds. Purchase toys and books. Donate your new or gently used toys and books.

You can also shop at one of the Toy Lending Library stores, Child's Play Toys. There are two locations, one on Lorraine Drive or Phillips Avenue.

Child's Play Toys will take donations and have a full wish list available if you're not sure how to help out.

The Toy Lending Library stated in a press release, "We hope you will join us in our mission to give every child the opportunity to play, learn, and grow through our toy boxes."

The Toy Lending Library is currently open by appointment. If you would like to donate/sponsor a box or to receive a box, call (605) 215-0575 or e-mail Director@ToyLendingLibrarySD.org .