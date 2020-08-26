Toy Lending Library Announces Two New Locations

If you're not familiar with the Toy Lending Library, their mission is to create opportunities for children zero to five years old to enhance their learning development through play. Currently, the Toy Lending Library has 556 FREE toy boxes in circulation. These boxes contain toys and books that encourage children and families to engage in educational and imaginative play.

How it works is pretty simple. First, you need a library card. Then you come into one of the Toy Lending locations, borrow a toy box, take it home, play, return it, and get more.

Existing locations to check out a toy box are as follows:

Downtown Library – 200 N Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls

Oak View Library – 3700 E. 3rd St., Sioux Falls

Prairie West Library – 7630 W. 26th St., Sioux Falls

Caille Branch – 4100 Carnegie Cir., Sioux Falls

Ronning Library – 3100 E. 49th St., Sioux Falls

Garretson Library – 649 Main Ave., Garretson

Brandon Library – 305 S. Splitrock Blvd. Brandon

Valley Springs Library – 401 Broadway Ave., Valley Springs​

But, now there are two more locations! Siouxland Libraries Humboldt Branch and Siouxland Libraries Hartford Branch.

The Toy Lending Library is taking extra steps to help keep everybody happy and healthy. Once a box is returned, they are cleaned and sanitized at the main location before being lent out again.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the Toy Lending Library you can visit their website ToyLendingLibrarySD.org or email the director at Director@ToyLendingLibrarySD.org or by phone at (605)215-0575.