Tour 50 Homes, Spring Parade of Homes this Weekend

Some of the best contractors in the region will be showing off this weekend. Showing what they do best during the Spring Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. And if this weekend doesn't fit into your schedule no worries. The tour will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14 and 20-21. Hours are 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM each day.

If you thought all the really nice homes were just in the Sioux Falls city limits think again. Among the 50 on the tour, you will find on the map below newly constructed homes in Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, and Worthing.

Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire

The builders will be on-site to answer any questions. This is your opportunity to see the latest trends. Learn how that really cool feature in your best friend’s home was built. This could be the first step in moving into your dream home. And the Parade of Homes is free to attend.

With regard to safety, the Home Builders Association has put in place several safety measures and guidelines for you. Builders ask that attendees refrain from touching surfaces in the home and hand sanitizer will be available at each location. They ask that those that are potentially sick, elderly, at-risk, or children do not tour the homes.