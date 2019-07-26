Touch ’em All Nelson Cruz, Twins Blast Five Long Balls

It was the Nelson Cruz show on the south side of Chicago Thursday night.

The Minnesota Twins slugger homered three times in the first five innings against the White Sox leading the Twins to a 10-3 victory.

Max Kepler tagged a two run homer, Miguel Sanó goes deep. And the Twins were glad to have Byron Buxton back in the lineup with a pair of doubles and scoring twice.

Minnesota has now sent the long ball 199 times over the wall this season.

Minnesota will send Michael Pineda to the mound tonight at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.