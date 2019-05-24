Toronto Raptors Beat Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 for 3-2 Lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kawhi Leonard arrived in Toronto thinking he could pick up another championship to go with the one he already has.

One more victory and he’ll play for another ring. And dominant performances like he put up Thursday night are a big reason why.

Leonard scored 35 points and the Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I’m not afraid of the moment,” Leonard said. “This is what I work out for in the summer. I’m just trying to win. It’s a matter of me being aggressive and don’t shy away from anything.”

Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP when San Antonio won the championship in 2014. And he’s capping off his first season in Toronto after requesting a trade from the Spurs with quite a playoff run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points for Milwaukee hours after being announced as a unanimous first-team, All-NBA selection.

Game 6 is at Toronto on Saturday with our coverage beginning at 6:30 PM here on ESPN 99.1.

