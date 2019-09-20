Tornado Video Inside Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch

On September 10, 2019, a major storm hit Sioux Falls bringing heavy rain, 100+ mph winds, and three tornados. One of those tornadoes hit the mall area at 41st street and Kiwanis Ave.

That tornado severely damaged many buildings and stores including the Pizza Ranch. This video is from the surveillance cameras inside the Pizza Ranch as the tornado hit the store.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe line of thunderstorms moved across southeast South Dakota and into southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa the evening of Tuesday, September 10th and into the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 11th.

Straight-line winds from 80 to 100 mph occurred with these thunderstorms, resulting in considerable tree damage. Some structures were also impacted. Multiple brief tornadoes occurred within this line of thunderstorms. So far, three EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed within the city of Sioux Falls. Additional tornadoes are possible once storm damage surveys are complete.