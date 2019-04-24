Tornado Drill Today: Part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

Today is going to be another beautiful springtime day in the Sioux Empire, so, don't become alarmed when you hear the tornado sirens sound this morning after 10 AM. There won't be an actual emergency happening. Instead, the sirens will be activated throughout the state to serve as a reminder as South Dakota participates in Severe Weather Awareness Week.

KSFY TV reports that South Dakota will conduct a statewide tornado warning drill this morning. A test Tornado Watch will be issued at 10 AM, followed by a test Tornado Warning at 10:15 AM. In addition to the sirens going off, you will more than likely also receive an alert on your phone or mobile device.

The tornado warning drill happens each year during Severe Weather Awareness Week. As we approach the spring and summer severe weather season, now is the perfect time to establish a severe weather safety action plan. Everyone should know where to take shelter and be sure your kids know where to go and what to do when severe weather strikes.

Another very important part of being prepared for severe weather is making sure you and your family have a weather radio to help keep you safe when severe weather happens.

One of the best things about having a weather radio is that it will help to wake you up when severe weather strikes during the middle of the night.

If you need a weather radio or need help programming one, our friends at KSFY TV would love to help you out. This Friday, (April 26) Phil Schreck will be on hand from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the downtown Nyberg's Ace programming weather radios. Shawn Cable will be doing the same on Monday, (April 29) from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the 41st and Minnesota Nyberg's Ace location.

You can bring in your existing weather radio and have it programmed by a pro, or if you need to purchase a radio, Ace will have them for sale both days.

Source: KSFY TV