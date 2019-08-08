Tornado Confirmed in Burke, South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visited Burke, South Dakota after 100mph winds and baseball-sized hall ripped through the community on Tuesday.

In a release by the Governor’s office, Noem saw roofs lying on the ground, street signs bent in half, trees uprooted, and homes and businesses torn apart.

What damage did the community of Burke sustained?

The Civic Center was destroyed. This was owned by the city and used for community events. It was used for some school events, but is not essential to school operations.

The Fire Department has power. The hospital’s generators kicked in. The hospital is operational.

The school sustained extreme damage. Some areas will not be ready for the start of the school year. Four area churches will be used for classrooms.