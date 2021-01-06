Top Psychic Predictions for 2021

Remember the Psychic Friends Network? Remember when Teresa Caputo, the "Long Island Medium" filled the Denny? Are psychics still a thing? Did they see a global pandemic coming, and if they did, why didn't they let the rest of us in on the secret?

Boy, I'm just full of questions! Perhaps we all need a psychic to look into the next year and clarify a couple of things. In that case, Psychic World is the place to turn. Every year they turn to their select group of soothsayers to provide insight into future happenings in the areas of " daily news, politics, climate, sport, the economy, and celebrities".

Here are just a few of their many predictions:

Cyberattack- "the first, state-backed and organized, full-scale coordinated cyber attack on the US will occur in 2021." Well, this has already happened, and apparently is still ongoing. Score one for the crystal ball gazers. Huh?

I apologize for my snarky attitude, but honestly, doesn't a lot of this seem peculiarly obvious. And it is not that I don't believe in psychic ability, because I do, but this sort of general drivel - -not so much.

Anyway, if you'd like to delve more deeply into all the predictions listed for the next 12 months, see the Psychic World website.

Source: Psychic World Blog 2021 Predictions