Top Places to Rent Boats Around Sioux Falls

I personally love to get out and fish a few times a year or take a little ride with the family on the water, but I don't own a boat so I either rent one or go out with friends.

So over the last couple of years we have found a couple places within the regional area of Sioux Falls to rent boats.

Here are some of the top places to rent a boat around the Sioux Falls area.

1. The best selection that I have been to is in Yankton at the Lewis and Clark Marina. Located on the Missouri River, they have pontoons and tritoons available for rental and they are all very nice. From Sioux Falls, it is about 1 hour and 20 minute drive but it is worth it. Prices vary depending on how long you rent the boat, but they start at $95 a hour.

2. Hillside resort in Madison is probably the closest location to Sioux Falls and a short 30 minute drive will get you on a boat that you can rent. Their pontoons start at $175 for 2 hours and they have a party boat that begins at $15 per person.

3. If you head to Lake Okoboji, they have multiple places to rent boats including Boat Okoboji Rentals and Okoboji Boat Works.

4. If you want to drive a little bit farther or are heading that way, Omaha has a great rental place called Omaha Boat Rental. They also have very good Google reviews.