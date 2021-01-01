Who's ready for 2021 to be officially over?? Yep...I'd say most people who are reading this article are shaking their heads “yes” right about now. Well, let's turn the page and start fresh. Say hello to 2021 with confidence and new goals!

“What’s your New Year's resolution?” is probably the most common question everyone hears around this time of year. I’m sure many people had high hopes for last year and a list of what they wanted to accomplish. Obviously, most of 2020's plans either were put on hold or came to a screeching halt. However, 2020 did prompt Americans to alter their perspectives on life and what aspects are most important and “essential.” I can’t help but wonder if these new mindsets are influencing everyone’s selection of new year’s resolutions.

Statista just surveyed over 500 Americans across the country to find out what their New Year's Resolutions. Based on its survey, Statista identified the top 10 New Year's Resolutions for Americans in 2021. They include the following:

Exercise more: 44% Eat healthier: 42% Spend more time with family and friends: 34% (Especially since 2020 was all about staying away from other people!) Lose weight: 31% (Hello "Quarantine 15...") Live more economically: 30% Spend less time on social media: 24% Improve my performance on the job: 23% Reduce stress on the job: 20% Quit smoking: 19% Cut down on alcohol: 15%

This seems like a solid list. Items number one and number two, exercising more and eating healthier seem to be at the top of most Americans’ lists every year! After almost a year of social distancing and record unemployment, it’s also truly no surprise Americans want to spend more time with family and friends and live more economically.

But what about the people of South Dakota? What is the top New Year's Resolution for South Dakotans? Our friends at Zippia have that answer covered!

Based on the top Google trends in each state, Zippia has concluded that South Dakotans' New Year's Resolution is to....quit drinking. That might be a challenge because of all the great, local breweries operating in the Sioux Empire and around the state!

What is your New Year's Resolution?