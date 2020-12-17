Top Cities to Get Physically Fit in 2021

Ok, so maybe 2020 wasn't our year for healthy fitness habits. But with 2021 right around the corner now can be the time to instill those healthy habits.

According to a study that was completed by SmartAsset, they have found these to be the top ten 'fitness-friendly places in the US' for the upcoming year.

Here's the top 10 list according to SmartAsset:

Missoula, MT La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Bend, OR Ann Arbor, MI Bloomington, MN Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Flagstaff, AZ Fort Collins, CO Boulder, CO Ithaca, NY

These cities were given the ranking listed above based on the following criteria: percentage of residents who walk or bike to work, the concentration of fitness professionals, the concentration of fitness establishments, the concentration of fast-food restaurants, and an average hourly wage of personal trainers.

Sioux Falls came in at number 25 place on this list.

The results stating that 2.6% of commuters biked or walked to work and 45% of our restaurants were fast-food dining establishments.

Personal trainers on average here in Sioux Falls are paid $17.13 an hour. Last but not least, our concentration of fitness businesses is listed at 103.

Overall, most of the cities that were listed are concentrated in the midwest and western parts of the US for the second year in a row.

Source: SmartAsset