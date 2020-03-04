Top Baseball Players of the Decade, 2020-2029
Everyone needs a hobby right? Well here's something to keep you occupied for the next 10 years? A cool $1 Million prize goes to the winner if you can predict Players of the Decade in Major League Baseball.
There are nine categories in which you will need to make your choices from.
I was curious which Minnesota Twins players call into these categories and here's what the site listed:
- Home Runs - Max Kepler, Miguel Sano
- Hits - Louis Arraez, Jorge Polanco
- Wins, Pitcher - Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi
- Strikeouts, Pitcher - Jose Berrios
- MVP Awards -None
- Cy Young Awards - Jose Berrios
- All-Star Games - Royce Lewis
There are also categories for Teams Wins and World Series Titles.
One important note here, deadline to enter is 5:00 PM CT May 1, 2020. Yep, this year.
Source: MLB.com
Enter your number to get our free mobile app