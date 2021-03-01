Top 5 Things Overheard in Sioux Falls Right Now
Wherever you go right now in Sioux Falls, these may be the topics people are chattering about - and we're right there with you.
- 1
"Where's My Stimulus Check?"
The first direct deposit check will be sent during the week of March 22 and the first paper checks sent out the week of March 29.
- 2
"Did you See the Size of That Pothole?"
There are potholes in Sioux Falls that could swallow a small Prius. I can just hear the navigation voice say, "We've encountered a small problem, Bob."
- 3
"God, I Hate Wearing Masks"
Understandable. We all get back in our cars and rip off our face masks in a way that reminds us of a Grey's Anatomy doctor after a botched surgery. More and more of the vaccine is approved and ready to ship. Those who want it will get it soon enough.
- 4
"I Need Live Music Again"
There is hope on the horizon, I have it on good authority that the biggest concert promoters are ready to fill the summer and fall calendar with acts chomping at the bit to get back on the road. Stay tuned! We all need this...STAT!
- 5
"Cold Enough For Ya'?"
Why yes, it was. Thank you for asking. But, we really don't need to hear it again. And the people who are fond of saying that are already in the bullpen warming up the ol' "Is it hot enough for ya'? - which will be here soon enough.